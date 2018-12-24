Domestic Trade Ministry: No complaints of price hike of school supplies in Perlis

A shopper chooses fresh vegetables from the fresh produce section at a supermarket. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KANGAR, Dec 24 — The Perlis branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has not received any complaint of prices of school supplies including black shoes being costly.

Its director, Khairul Amin Talib, said that the monitoring carried out since yesterday also found that the price of 16 regulated items were still below the ceiling price.

He said the monitoring would continue until January 6 to ensure that traders did not take advantage (of hiking up prices) especially ahead of the opening of the new school session next week.

“KPDHEP welcomes public complaints and if there are doubts about the prices on display, they should contact the office for immediate action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” said Khairul Amin after launching the Christmas Celebration Price Control Scheme 2018 at the Giant Supermarket here today.

He added that the supply of essential items during the Christmas festive season was adequate and the public need not be concerned as enforcement has been stepped up, he added.

Consumers can channel their complaints to the ministry via 03-8000 8000 (Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC)) or the toll-free line of the Strategic Operations and Information Centre (PIGOS) at 03-8882 6245 / 6088.

Khairul Amin said complaints can be lodged via the smart phone application Ez ADU, email to [email protected] or by sending an SMS to 15888 by typing ‘KPDNHEP ADUAN’ to report to any of the 73 KPDNHEP offices across the country, or by sending a WhatApps message to 019-2794317. — Bernama