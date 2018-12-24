Report: PAS MP appointed to chair four Terengganu GLCs

Several sources within PAS have confirmed that Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali was appointed as chairman to four GLCs in Terengganu. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Several sources within PAS have confirmed that Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali was appointed as chairman to four government-linked companies (GLC) in Terengganu, which is governed by the Islamist party.

Malaysiakini reported that the Kuala Nerus MP was appointed as chairman to non-profit state think tank Terengganu Strategic Integrity Institute, Darul Iman Training Centre (DITC), Duyong Marina and Resort Terengganu, and Paya Bunga Hotel Terengganu.

“The appointment was done in May, as soon as PAS won Terengganu,” an anonymous source reportedly revealed.

“The position suits him due to his positions as an MP and the strategies director for PAS as well as his background as a former lecturer who holds a doctorate.”

According to the source, DITC is a training centre for the state government, while the other two were struggling corporate entities.

“The hotel was still not operational after two years despite having hired staff and was facing millions in operational losses,” the source said, referring to Paya Bunga Hotel.

“Khairuddin was tasked to take over and restructure the company since October. In just two months, he was able to solve the hotel’s problems and it began operation this December.”

His purported success saw him appointed into the board of Duyong Marina and Resort, as well, the source said.

“He is tasked with solving the problems left behind by the previous Umno government based on his experience and capability,” he added.

The report did not state the wages that the PAS Ulama wing information chief receives for his post in the GLCs.

This comes after Terengganu Parti Amanah Negara had questioned the many appointments that Khairuddin has received under the state government yesterday.

Last year, Khairuddin was publicly criticised following news that he bought a luxury Audi Q7 sports utility vehicle, worth north of RM500,000, for his wife.