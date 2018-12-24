Wisma Putra: No Malaysian injured, affected by Indonesia quake

People walk near a road damaged by a large earthquake at Kayangan Port in Lombok, Indonesia August 20, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — No Malaysian nationals were reported injured or affected directly in the earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale which struck Pariaman, West Sumatera, Indonesia at 9.03pm local time, yesterday.

Wisma Putra said in a statement that the Malaysian Consulate-General in Medan had contacted Malaysian students around Padang, West Sumatera to ensure their safety.

“Malaysian nationals are also asked to remain calm and continue to follow the local news to know of the latest development,” the statement said.

Malaysian nationals around West Sumatera requiring consular assistance could get in touch with the Malaysian Consular-General in Medan via the e-mail [email protected] or contact telephone number +62614531342. — Bernama