Cops nab trailer theft suspect, another still at large

Police here in pursuit of two suspects believed to have stolen a trailer were forced to fire gunshots at the vehicle in Kampung Oh, here. — Reuters pic

BESUT, Dec 24 — Police here in pursuit of two suspects believed to have stolen a trailer were forced to fire gunshots at the vehicle in Kampung Oh, here.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said one of the suspects in his 40s was arrested after an hour’s chase while another was still at large.

He said in the incident, the police used two multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) to pursue the suspects driving the suspected stolen trailer in the town centre of Jengka, Pahang, starting at 10 am today.

“The police had to fire several shots at the direction of the trailer which was being driven dangerously and the suspects also tried to ram it when police told them to stop.

“The shots fired by the police on the left and right front tyres of the trailer caused it to skid and crash. We managed to detain the suspect driving the trailer while efforts are being made to locate the accomplice who fled into the nearby jungle,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that during the incident the suspects were on their way to Tanah Merah, Kelantan through the village.

The trailer driver (who was arrested) suffered minor injuries on the back of the ear, believed to be caused by flying glass fragments.

Mohd Zamri urged the public who have any information on the case to come forward or contact any nearby police station. — Bernama