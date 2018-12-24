Batu PKR spat: Tian Chua’s aide says sorry to MP, retracts resignation

Rozan Azen Mat Rasip, an aide to PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang, today apologised to Batu MP P. Prabakaran and effectively ending a short-lived public spat within the Batu chapter of PKR. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Rozan Azen Mat Rasip, an aide to PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang, today apologised to Batu MP P. Prabakaran, effectively ending a short-lived public spat within the Batu chapter of PKR.

Rozan’s apology comes after Chua himself stepped in and call for an end to the spat between him and the Batu MP.

“I would like to apologise to my employer Batu MP P. Prabakaran if my action and announced resignation was done in a rash manner and had caused trouble,” Malaysiakini quoted Rozan as saying.

Rozan also reportedly said he was retracting his resignation as the coordinator for the Batu constituency.

Yesterday, Rozan had issued a statement claiming that he had quit as Prabakaran’s secretary.

Responding to this, Prabakaran said Rozan was never appointed as his secretary in the first place and described the latter as “excessively egoistic”.

Rozan was the former PKR Youth information chief and has been part of the Reformasi movement since its inception.

Prabakaran, however, only joined PKR on May 11.