PAS-Umno collaboration strengthens PH, says Kelantan Amanah chief

A motorcyclist rides past PAS and Barisan Nasional flags along Jalan Batu Buruk in Kuala Terengganu March 23, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

TANAH MERAH, Dec 24 — The collaboration between PAS and Umno has benefited Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH), especially Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) by boosting its membership.

Chairman of Kelantan Amanah, Wan Rahim Wan Abdullah, said the cooperation between the two opposition parties was one reason contributing to the increase in membership for PH coalition parties.

“We see that especially in Kelantan, when PAS and Umno get close, many grassroots supporters from both parties want to join Amanah and the other coalition parties.

“This is because their supporters see the two parties as undependable,” he told reporters after a function to hand-over Parti Amanah Negara membership application forms from 1,154 residents in 26 branches in Tanah Merah here today.

Wan Rahim said it was only the leaders of the two parties who wanted the collaboration whereas the members and supporters were uneasy about it.

“They cannot accept each other, PAS members do not trust Umno people and the Umno members do not trust PAS. So, they have decided to join us (PH) and proof of this is that almost 60 branches have been formed in Kota Bharu by former Umno supporters who are disappointed with the collaboration,” he said. — Bernama