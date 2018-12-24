Dr M wishes ‘all Malaysians’ a joyous, blissful Xmas (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today wished all Malaysians a joyous and blissful Christmas, saying that Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity and understanding of its different ethnic communities and their religious and cultural celebrations. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today wished all Malaysians a joyous and blissful Christmas, saying that Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity and understanding of its different ethnic communities and their religious and cultural celebrations.

In a short video message on the eve of Christmas, the prime minister said that both he and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali wished “all Malaysians” a merry Christmas.

“Malaysia is a peaceful country where people from all races and religions come together to celebrate each other’s holiday festivities.

“I hope this mutual regard will continue and be passed on to the younger generation. This is what made Malaysia unique, united and strong,” Dr Mahathir said in the 49-second video.

Malaysia is a peaceful country where people from all races & religions come together to celebrate each other's holiday festivities. I hope this mutual regard will continue & passed on to the younger generation. This is what made Malaysia unique, united & strong.

Merry Christmas!



Dr Mahathir’s message comes amid a warning by PAS for for Muslims not to celebrate Christmas tomorrow, or to greet anyone celebrating it.

PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi had warned Muslims not to celebrate Christmas as it has an element of “syirik” (idolatry) which is against Islamic teachings.