D-G: Immigration ready to open more counters, use new tech to ease congestion at border points

RANTAU PANJANG, Dec 24 — The Immigration Department is ready to add on more counters and use the latest technology to overcome congestion at the country’s border entry points.

Its Director-General Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said that doing so would however, require discussions at federal level as it involved various issues including costs.

“We understand the problem and are always working towards improving the situation. We have come up with some plans because we feel the pulse of the people whenever there is a congestion.

“However we will discuss further especially with the Home Ministry on how this can be realised,” he said during a visit and briefing at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) here today.

Also present were several immigration, customs and police officers from Thailand who work at the border here.

Mustafar said the effectiveness of the use of the M-Bike System using radio wave detection devices (RFID) attached to the user’s passport at the causeway in Johor, was also seen as a way to address the problem.

“This system is what we are going to use on the motorcycle lane and InsyaAllah (God willing), it can be used to overcome the problem later,” he said.

On human trafficking and smuggling cases in the state, Mustafar said this year it had recorded 138 arrests, mostly migrants from Myanmar

He said that from that number, some cases were resolved in courts, and several others were still under investigation.

“We always ensure that enforcement measures are tightened and for every case to be settled within a short time,” Mustafar added.

Meanwhile, passports that were lost or damaged during floods would be replaced without any charge by the department, he said

“However, some procedures must be followed and the ‘free’ passports can only be exchanged in specific cases,” he added. — Bernama