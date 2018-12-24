Bursa Malaysia ends at the day’s high on window dressing activities

Bursa Malaysia ended firmer, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finishing at the day’s high of 1,683.82, up 13.54 points or 0.81 per cent, from last Friday’s close of 1,670.28. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended firmer, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finishing at the day’s high of 1,683.82, up 13.54 points or 0.81 per cent, from last Friday’s close of 1,670.28.

This is in line with fund managers’ year-end window dressing, despite rising concerns over uncertainty at the global level, which include potential interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, as well as probability of the US government shutdown extending into next year from last Friday.

Regionally, stock markets were mixed, with Singapore’s Strait Times added 0.16 per cent to 3,051.06, but Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.11 per cent to 6,667.76, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eased 0.76 per cent to 25,558.94 and South Korea’s Kospi was 0.31 per cent lower at 2,055.01.

After opening 0.29 point lower at 1,669.99, the FBM KLCI moved between 1,658.10 and 1,683.82 throughout the session.

Among the top gainers were Aji, gaining RM1.08 to RM19.0, BAT improving 60 sen to RM35.90 and F&N edging up 44 sen toRM31.78, while heavyweight counters, Tenaga adding 52 sen to RM14.0 and PetDag advancing 50 sen to RM26.50.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank fell three sen to RM9.26, PBBank gained 10 sen to RM24.78, PChem and CIMB both increased three sen each to RM9.23 and RM5.68, respectively.

Of actives, SapNRG gained 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen, Hubline was flat at four sen, MyEG rose five sen to 87.5 sen, while Velesto and VS were both half-a-sen higher at 18 sen and 70.5 sen, respectively.

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was positive with 380 gainers and 302 losers, while 426 counters remained unchanged, 780 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 1.27 billion units worth RM875.79 million from 1.75 billion units worth RM1.88 billion last Friday.

The FBM Emas Index was 87.14 points higher at 11,458.25, the FBMT 100 Index gained 86.15 points to 11,375.17, the FBM 70 increased 75.52 points to 12,901.91, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 140.71 points better at 11,459.38, but the FBM Ace Index fell 32.02 points to 4,226.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 4.53 points to 17,148.07, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.32 of-a-point to 165.79, while the Plantation Index was 29.03 points easier at 6,781.23.

Main Market volume declined to 901.4 million units worth RM806.57 million from 1.22 billion units worth RM1.76 billion previously.

Warrants turnover decreased to 232.65 million units worth RM49.41 million from 353.90 million units worth RM93.93 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 130.04 million shares worth RM19.54 million from 167.16 million shares worth RM25.47 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 102.94 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (132.14 million), construction (54.71 million), technology (129.88 million), SPAC (15.1 million) financial services (16.64 million), property (78.79 million), plantations (20.13 million), REITs (3.68 million), closed/fund (20,000), energy (211.87 million), healthcare (13.49 million), telecommunications and media (27.38 million), transportation and logistics (80.72 million), and utilities (13.9 million).

The local bourse and its subsidiaries will be closed tomorrow for the Christmas holiday. — Bernama