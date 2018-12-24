Unity govt? But you propagate fear and hatred, Kit Siang tells PAS

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said it is shocking that PAS has now proposed a new political bloc to form a ‘unity government’ when it still propagates fear, hatred and disunity among Malaysians. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — It is shocking that PAS has now proposed a new political bloc to form a “unity government” when it still propagates fear, hatred and disunity among Malaysians, Lim Kit Siang said today.

This follows after PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi had warned Muslims not to celebrate Christmas as it has an element of “syirik” (idolatry), which is against Islamic teachings.

“It is shocking that the very people who are sowing distrust, hate and fear among Malaysians of diverse faiths are proposing a new political bloc to form a unity government as a viable political platform that could offer stability.

“These people talk unity, but perpetrate disunity among Malaysians to serve their petty political ends while claiming to embrace political Islam — yet they have no objection when Malaysia was condemned by the whole world as a global kleptocracy,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said today in his Christmas message.

“Let us celebrate this first Christmas after the historic decision on May 9, 2018 to bring about a peaceful and democratic transition of power in the six decades of Malaysian history,

“Let us unite to Save Malaysia from a global kleptocracy by becoming a leading nation in integrity,” he added.