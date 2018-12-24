Education overhaul? Make Islamic studies must-pass subject, PAS tells PM

Nasrudin Hassan Tantawi urged Putrajaya today to make it compulsory for students to pass Islamic and moral studies. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — PAS has urged Putrajaya today to make it compulsory for students to pass Islamic and moral studies, after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the national education system needed a revamp.

The Islamist party’s information chief Nasruddin Hassan said this would help Putrajaya tackle allegedly rise of criminal cases among school students.

“The Islamic and moral studies subjects must also be made compulsory for passing in the country’s main examinations,” the former PAS MP said in a statement.

He also called for an “integrated” system that merges “divine” education with intellectual growth, claiming such hybrid schools have been successful, despite Putrajaya’s call to move away from more religious focus in the education system.

“We would like the federal government to overhaul the curriculums to put more emphasis on integrated knowledge.

“That is referring to the merging of divine and intellectual education,” he said.

The PAS leader cited the integrated religious primary schools, the Ulul Albab Mara Science College and the science maahad tahfiz are so-called successful examples.

He claimed the schools have been well-received by parents in Kelantan and Terengganu, indicating purported growing demand for education that places importance on morals as well.

Dr Mahathir announced last week a planned overhaul of the national school, which he said focuses too much on religion.

He claimed the stress on faith in schools, a policy change by the recent Barisan Nasional administration, has made students ill-equipped for jobs.