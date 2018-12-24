Israeli soldiers fire at 'armed suspects' in Golan

The army said in a statement the incident occured late yesterday. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Dec 24 — Israeli soldiers fired toward "armed suspects" who crossed the ceasefire line with Syria in the annexed Golan Heights, the army said today.

The army said in a statement the incident occurred late yesterday near the border fence, but provided few other details. No Israeli soldiers were injured.

It was not clear who the suspects were, why they had infiltrated or whether any were wounded.

Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed it in moves never recognised by the international community.

The two countries are still technically at war. — AFP