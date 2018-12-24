Pakatan won't last five years? You’re just jealous, Muhyiddin tells PAS

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Ayer Hitam May 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today dismissed PAS’s assertion that Pakatan Harapan would only last in Putrajaya for five years, saying that Islamist party was just “jealous” of being stuck as an opposition party.

Muhyiddin, who is PPBM president, also said that PAS will forever be an opposition party given the limited support it and Umno currently have.

He pointed out that PAS had rejected PH’s offer before this to join them, and that the Islamist party is now jealous of the coalition’s success in governing the country.

“Of course (they will say this about Harapan) — they are the opposition. And PAS will be an opposition party forever. We used to be the opposition, and I did say I didn’t want to be opposition for long.

“Alhamdulillah Allah gave us the way to form a government. So, PAS is just being jealous. We did discuss with them before to join us (Harapan) but they did not want to,” Malaysiakini quoted Muhyiddin as saying.

Earlier today, Sinar Harian quoted PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Nik Amar Nik Abdullah as saying that the PH coalition under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will probably implode within the next five years, due to a lacking of understanding between component parties.