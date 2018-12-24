Six more charged over temple riot

Police personnel help to clear the burnt wreckage of a car outside the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 27, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — Another six men, including the president of the Malaysian Indian Association, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with various charges in connection with the riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Subang Jaya, Selangor, bringing the total number of people charged over the incident to 24.

All the six men, including M. Manimaran, 38, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges against them were read out separately before Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir.

Manimaran was charged with three counts – obstructing a public officer from discharging his duty, rioting and causing hurt, while the five others were charged under Section 148 of the penal Code for possession of weapons at a riot.

They were Mohammad Shahril Danniel Sajel, 22, Mohammad Saifullah Abdullah, 31, Muhammad Hasneezam Shah Samsudin, 29, Akmal Izzat Aziz, 24 and Mohd Norul Ismawi Islahuddin, 40, who were charged with 13 others who had already been charged and a few others who are still at large.

On the first charge, Manimaran, together with those who had been charged , as well as those still at large, was alleged to have obstructed a policeman from discharging his duty, an offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years or maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, if found guilty.

He was also charged, together with 50 members of an unlawful organisation who are still at large, with rioting with intention to prevent police patrol cars from leaving the temple compound.

The charge, under Section 147 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years , or with fine, or with both, if found guilty.

Manimaran was also charged with a few others who had been charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on one Sulaiman Abdullah, 32, and faced an imprisonment for up to seven years, and is liable to fine, if found guilty of the offence under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya here between 2 am and 1.30 pm last Nov 26.

Manimaran was allowed bail of RM18,000 in one surety, while Mohammad Shahril Danniel’s bail was set at RM5,000 in one surety.

The other four accused were allowed bail of RM6,000 in one surety each.

All of them were also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station twice a month and to surrender their passports to the court.

The court set Jan 17 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, while all the accused were represented by lawyers John Das, Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar, R. Sritheran and Mohd Hezri Shaharil. — Bernama