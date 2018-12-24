Soong aims to reach top 30 in BWF World Rankings by June 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — National men’s singles shuttler, Soong Joo Ven is vying to break into the top 30 of the BWF World Rankings by June next year.

The world number 76th player is confident the target is achievable if he manages to stay consistent in every tournament he participates next year, starting with Thailand Masters, slated to be held from Jan 8-13 2019 in Bangkok.

“I’m looking forward to improve my game as the qualifying campaign for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would begin in just a few months.

“Of course, I want to win at least one major tournament for the first six months and consistently, advance at least into the quarter-finals or semi-finals to improve my world rankings,” he said when met by reporters after the unveiling of Kepong Badminton Club (Kepong BC) line-up for the 2018/19 SS Malaysia Purple League Badminton Tournament, here, today.

Soong will feature for Kepong BC in the tournament which had already began in Cyberjaya, last week.

His best achievement this season was having emerged as runner-up in the 2018 Hyderabad Open in India, last September. — Bernama