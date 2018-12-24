One killed, another injured after tanker carrying 5,000 litres of diesel catches fire

Firemen contain the blaze involving a diesel tanker at a factory in Taman Mount Austin here today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — A man was killed, while another was seriously injured after a diesel tanker parked within a factory compound caught fire.

The blaze also damaged part of the factory on Jalan Mutiara Emas 5/17 in Taman Mount Austin, after it broke out at about 10.20am.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a total of 28 firemen from the Johor Baru, Tebrau and Johor Jaya fire stations immediately rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 10.30am.

“The fire involved a burning oil tanker carrying 5,000 litres of diesel fuel that also damaged part of the factory.

“As a result of the incident, a man was killed while another was seriously injured,” said the spokesman.

The Fire and Rescue Department had yet to determine the cause of the incident as investigations are still ongoing.

The spokesman said both male victims had yet to be unidentified but were believed to be in their 40s.

“The deceased was completely burned, while the injured man suffered 50 per cent burns. The injured victim was rushed to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for emergency treatment, while the deceased’s remains was handed over to the authorities,” said the spokesman.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis visited the scene and was briefed by Tebrau fire station chief Saiful Bahri Safar, who is also operations commander.