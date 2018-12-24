Reduce RON95 price to RM1.90 per litre, Gerakan tells Putrajaya

A man refuels his vehicle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 24 — Gerakan Deputy President Oh Tong Keong today urged the government to reduce the price of RON95 to RM1.90 per litre as the international oil price has dropped.

He said with the international oil price now at US$52 (RM217), the petrol price per litre in the country should also drop.

“I urge the government to review and lower the price of RON95 as well as RON97 and diesel, to reduce the burden of those facing escalating costs of living,” he said in a statement.

Oh said the drop in crude oil prices meant that the government should also revise the price of petrol in the country to below RM1.90.

“Yet, the government continues to burden the people by maintaining the petrol price at RM2.20 so the people are indirectly subsidising the government,” he said.

He called on Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to reduce petrol prices immediately.

“It is unreasonable to expect the people to pay more for petrol when most of the consumers of RON95 are from the B40 group,” he said.

Oh said the government’s insistence of maintaining the petrol price at RM2.20 will only cause more hardship for the lower income group.

“Previously, when they were still Pakatan Rakyat, they kept promising the people that if they take over power, they will reduce petrol price. But now, as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, they have not fulfilled their promise,” he said.

He also reminded PH that they made an election promise to reduce the petrol price to RM1.50 per litre.

“Why have they lost the courage to implement this promise now?” he asked.