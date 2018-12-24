Tian Chua steps in to resolve spat within Batu PKR

Tian Chua and then Independent parliamentary candidate for Batu, P. Prabakaran, attend a rally in Sentul May 6, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang today called for an end to a recent spat between Batu MP P. Prabakaran and Batu PKR vice-chief Rozan Azen Mat Rasip, saying that both should apologise to the other.

According to Malaysiakini, Chua, who is also Batu PKR division chief, said he was saddened by the matter as it was wrong for both individuals to engage in a public spat.

“A protracted spat would not only tarnish the party’s image, but also affect the quality of our service to voters in the Batu constituency,” said the former Batu MP also known as Tian Chua.

He said both men should first consult him as the division leader before making any public statements.

This comes after the spat became public when Rozan issued a statement on Saturday, claiming that he had quit as Prabakaran’s secretary.

Responding to this, Prabakaran said Rozan was never appointed as his secretary in the first place and described the latter as “excessively egoistic”.

Rozan was the former PKR Youth information chief and has been part of the Reformasi movement since its inception.

Prabakaran, however, only joined PKR on May 11.