Sarawak says will enforce own version of smoking ban

Dr Sim said the state will have its own smoking ban in the future, which takes into consideration the Sarawak Local Government Ordinance and relevant by-laws. ― AFP pic

KUCHING, Dec 24 — Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian today defended the state government’s decision not to implement Putrajaya’s smoking ban effective January 1 next year.

He said the state will have its own smoking ban in the future, which takes into consideration the Sarawak Local Government Ordinance and relevant by-laws.

“As a Sarawakian, I must make sure that the state’s interest is duly safeguarded and adequately protected under the law, especially the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

He was responding to the barrage of criticism against him and the state government for not abiding by the federal government’s policy of enforcing a smoking ban at all eateries, air-conditioned restaurants, coffeeshops, open-air hawker centres and street stalls from January 1.

Dr Sim, who is a cardiologist by profession, said he is disappointed by the sensationalised misrepresentations shared on Facebook and via WhatsApp group chats that Sarawak is not against smoking.

“Smoking is very bad for the health of not only smokers, but also non-smokers,” he said, adding that as a trained doctor, he has been an anti-smoking advocate all his professional life and will continue to be.