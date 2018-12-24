Bursa ends morning session mixed

In line with regional markets, Bursa Malaysia closed the morning session on a mixed note. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session mixed as IHH and Axiata helped lift the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) amidst the mixed performance of regional markets.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 5.46 points to 1,675.74 from Friday's close of 1,670.28.

After opening 0.29 point lower at 1,669.99, the FBM KLCI moved between 1,658.10 and 1,676.64 throughout the session.

A dealer noted some buying in heavyweight counters due to window dressing activities ahead of the year-end, but said it could be offset due to gloomy market sentiment globally.

Top gainers IHH added 13 sen to RM5.48, Axiata rose 12 sen to RM3.98 and MISC edged up 18 sen to RM6.33.

The market remained cautious over potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and prolonged US government shutdown which started last Friday and could be extended until January, a dealer explained.

On the broader market on Bursa Malaysia, losers thumped gainers 314 to 288, while 303 counters were unchanged, 983 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Volume stood at 738.29 million units valued at RM411.30 million.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.29, PBBank added four sen to RM24.72, Tenaga climbed 12 sen to RM13.60 and CIMB advanced two sen to RM5.67.

The FBM Emas Index was 36.81 points better at 11,407.92, the FBMT 100 Index increased 38.02 points to 11,327.04, the FBM 70 rose 47.90 points to 12,874.09 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 50.30 points to 11,368.97 but the FBM Ace Index was 1.18 points easier at 4,257.43.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index increased 5.35 points to 17,148.89, the Plantation Index reduced 67.65 points to 6,742.61 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.06 point higher at 165.53. — Bernama