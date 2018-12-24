FT: Tim Leissner used women to further business deals

Leissner is alleged to have conducted a brief affair with the daughter of the late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Tim Leissner, once the rising star at Goldman Sachs, had a reputation as a womaniser.

While this may be an entirely personal trait, there were at least two instances when these liaisons seemed to have a business link.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that in one instance “Mr Leissner was accused of having an affair with an executive at a Malaysian company the bank was advising. When confronted about the potential conflict of interest he denied the liaison, according to people familiar with the matter.”

There was also an alleged brief affair with the daughter of the late Tan Sri Jamaluddin Jarjis who died in a helicopter crash in 2015.

Leissner allegedly arranged for her to intern at Goldman in 2010 “despite unease among some of his colleagues.”

She apparently told friends she believes Leissner “instigated the relationship to curry favour with Malaysia’s political elite”.

One of these friends was quoted as saying, “She feels rotten that the only reason he showed interest was to get close to her father.”

Jamaluddin was close to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also facing nearly 40 charges in Malaysia over his role in 1MDB, abuse of power and corruption, among others.