Johor Sultan keeps up Facebook festive greeting tradition with Christmas message

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah wishing Christians a Merry Christmas. — Picture via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has wished all Christians a Merry Christmas, ahead of the celebrations tomorrow.

In his official Facebook posting, Sultan Ibrahim’s festive message was with a framed picture of him and Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

The message, that also represented the Johor royal family, read: “Wishing all Johoreans celebrating Christmas love, joy and peace and a wonderful time with families and friends.”

It was posted at 8pm yesterday and has since garnered more than 3,700 reactions, 150 comments and 900 shares as of this afternoon.

Over the past few years, the 60-year-old Johor monarch is known for posting official festive and religious greetings to Malaysians of all backgrounds on his official Facebook page.

Both Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah have always stressed the need for religious and cultural tolerance among Malaysians, especially Johoreans.