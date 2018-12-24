NGOs submit memorandum of support for Waytha Moorthy following calls for his resignation

Lawyer Siti Kasim (front left) arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya December 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — About 50 people gathered at Perdana Putra here today to show support for Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, who is under fire from groups who deemed him responsible for the death of fire fighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim last week.

Led by lawyer Siti Kasim, the crowd comprising members of non-governmental organisations that included a group of disabled people submitted a memorandum of support to the Prime Minister's Office, expressing their approval of the minister.

The group said the call for Waytha Moorthy's sacking was racially-motivated and intended to divert attention from the longstanding problems like racism and religious intolerance.

“It is disgusting that some parties have tried to use the tragedy to promote hate, zealousness, racial polarisation and ethnic tension.

“They are zealous in putting forward a narrative that Malaysians cannot go beyond ethnic or racial politics.

“It taints the sacrifice of a firefighter,” the group said in the memorandum.

NGOs gather in support of P. Waytha Moorthy at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya December 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is under pressure to sack the national unity minister over allegations that he had failed to prevent the second Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple riot that took place last month, which resulted in Adib’s death.

Leaders from within Dr Mahathir’s own coalition and a fellow Cabinet member, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, have also demanded that Waytha Moorthy take responsibility and resign.

A small number of self-professed liberals led by Siti Kasim in response blasted those behind the call for Waytha Moorthy’s exit as racists and bigots, even as the petition drive is backed by a large number of moderate Malays and minorities.

NGO representative, G. Francis Siva (centre) hands over a memorandum to the prime minister's political secretary, Abu Bakar Yahya (3rd left), at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya December 24, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

In a short press conference held after the memorandum was handed over, the vocal lawyer reiterated her accusations.

“We reject the use of scare tactics and intimidation to bully Malaysians,” she said.

The memorandum, which also called on the prime minister to retain Waytha Moorthy, was jointly signed by 211 NGOs.