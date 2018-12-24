Johor Umno confident no members from state will quit party now

Chairman of the Johor Umno Liaison body Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the former party members who had left did so because they only thought about the short-term. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

JOHOR BARU, Dec 24 — Chairman of the Johor Umno Liaison body Datuk Hasni Mohammad is confident there will be no more members from the state who will quit the party.

Commenting on the decision by several Johor Umno people’s representatives to leave the party, Hasni who is Johor Opposition head said their action was irresponsible.

He added that the members who left the party, whether in the Peninsular or Sabah, were only the leaders.

He said they did so because they were not strong and only thought of the short-term.

“Those of us who are people’s representatives think not only of development for our areas, but we were elected because we believe in the party’s struggles.

“Those who left the struggle have no principles. I wonder how they even got into Umno,” he told reporters when met here last night.

The Benut state assemblyman was commenting on the decision by several Umno people’s representatives and former party leaders who left the party after the 14th general election.

In May this year, three Johor Umno state assemblymen quit the party. They were Rasman Ithnain (Sedili), Rosleli Jahari (Johor Lama) and Alwiyah Talib (Endau) who have now joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) which is led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Recently Umno information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah confirmed that six Umno MPs had left the party, namely Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin; Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahid; Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad (Mersing); Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor); Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam); and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah). — Bernama