Smooth traffic on major expressways as of noon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traffic flow on several major expressways in the country is reported smooth moving as at noon today.

According to a spokesperson at the PLUS Hotline Traffic Control Centre, traffic is only slow moving after the Menora Tunnel heading to Kuala Kangsar.

“An accident at KM256 is obstructing the left lane of the expressway, causing a five-kilometre jam. Motorists are advised to be cautious.

“However, traffic flow heading south from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Baru is still smooth,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the traffic volume is expected to increase later in the day with city dwellers returning to their hometowns for the Christmas holidays.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority, on its Twitter, reported that traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 is reported smooth moving on both directions.

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call Plusline at toll free 1800-88-0000 and also at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 or www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik — Bernama