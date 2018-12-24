China stocks gain as Beijing vows support for economy, Hong Kong down

Investors look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China February 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 — China stocks started the week on a firm note today, as Beijing vowed to step up support for economy in 2019 amid trade war.

China will ratchet up support for the economy in 2019 by cutting taxes and keeping liquidity ample, the official Xinhua news agency said following an annual meeting of top leaders amid a trade dispute with the United States.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 per cent to 3,031.61 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 2,520.58 points.

“For the short term, the signals from the Central Economic Work Conference could have a certain soothing effect on the curbed sentiment in the market,” investment bank China International Capital Corporation Limited wrote in note.

The ultimate effects would depend on the implementation of those policies and reforms mentioned in the work conference, the bank added.

Sector performance was mixed, with extended losses in real estate firms offset by gains in healthcare shares, as investors hunted for bargains after a slump in healthcare firms.

In Hong Kong, stocks retreated led by information technology firms, with Meituan Dianping and smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc down 5.7 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.4 per cent to 25,651.38 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 per cent to 10,062.94.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.29 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.11 per cent.

The yuan was quoted at 6.8986 per US dollar, 0.12 per cent firmer than the previous close of 6.907.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were shares of GuangDong Super Telecom Co Ltd, up 10.02 per cent, followed by Wuhan Bester Group Telecom Co Ltd, gaining 10.01 per cent and Suzhou Secote Precision Electronic Co Ltd, up by 10.01 per cent.

The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Guangdong Songfa Ceramics Co Ltd, down 7.44 per cent, followed by China Securities Co Ltd, losing 7.34 per cent and Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd, down by 7.27 per cent.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 23.92 per cent, while China's H-share index is down 13.7 per cent. Shanghai stocks have declined 2.78 per cent this month.

The top gainers among H-shares were China Tower Corp Ltd, up 2.72 per cent, followed by Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, gaining 1.79 per cent and Hengan International Group Company Ltd, up by 1.52 per cent.

The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Vanke Co Ltd, which has fallen 2.81 per cent, New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which has lost 2.4 per cent and SinoPharm Group Co Ltd, down by 2.3 per cent.

As of 04.00 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 18.27 per cent over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. — Reuters