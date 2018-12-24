Curry’s last-second basket caps 42-point night, clips Clippers

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers during their NBA game in Oakland December 23, 2018. — AFP pic

OAKLAND, Dec 24 — Stephen Curry scored on a drive with .5 seconds left to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 129-127 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers yesterday.

Curry finished with 42 points, Kevin Durant had 35 points and 12 rebounds and Draymond Green contributed 14 points, six assists and five steals for the Warriors.

Tobias Harris had 32 points and nine rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who shot 18-for-23 from 3-point range.

The Warriors took a nine-point lead, their biggest of the game, into the fourth quarter before the Clippers scored the first eight points and eventually took a 117-116 lead on a bank shot by Montrezl Harrell with 4:26 left.

The Warriors scored the next nine points, however.

Curry’s 4-point play gave Golden State a 122-117 lead with 3:32 remaining, and Durant sank a 3-pointer on the next possession to make it 125-117.

The Clippers cut the deficit to 127-125 on a 3-pointer by Avery Bradley with 40.6 seconds left, and then tied the score on Bradley’s dunk off an offensive rebound with 19.6 seconds left.

The Clippers had a foul to give, but did not use it as Curry drove into the lane for the winning basket.

After making a franchise-record 13 3-pointers in the first half and leading by as many as 11, the Clippers watched their lead dissolve late in the second quarter and into the third.

Golden State tied the score three times in the third before Curry gave the Warriors an 88-86 lead by making two free throws with 4:02 left in the third.

Durant’s 3-pointer with 1:52 extended the lead to 95-89 and his 4-point play with 32 seconds remaining in the quarter made it 101-94.

The score was tied 36-36 entering the second quarter and was still tied when Curry and Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley were called for technical fouls with 9:31 left in the first half.

Golden State took its biggest lead of the first half at 24-19 on a 3-pointer by Klay Thompson with 4:45 left in the first quarter, but the Clippers responded with a 10-2 run to take a 29-26 advantage. — Reuters