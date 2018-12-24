Wiggins does just enough as T-wolves edge Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook drives to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves forwards Andrew Wiggins Taj Gibson during their NBA game in Oklahoma City December 24, 2018. — Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec 24 — Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points, including a key jumper with 14.3 seconds left, to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 114-112 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last night.

The win was just the second in eight games for the Timberwolves and snapped a four-game winning streak for the Thunder.

Wiggins didn’t exactly make it easy on Minnesota, though, missing three critical free throws in the final 1:36 to help keep Oklahoma City in the game.

With the Timberwolves up one, Wiggins missed two free throws, though the second was followed by a foul on the Thunder’s Jerami Grant that put Minnesota back on the line.

The teams traded the lead four times in the final minutes, with Russell Westbrook putting Oklahoma City up with 23 seconds remaining before Wiggins finished on the other end.

While Westbrook and Paul George had been the Thunder’s primary offensive weapons in the game, Oklahoma City instead turned a different direction on the next possession out of a timeout.

Westbrook drove toward the basket before kicking out to Alex Abrines, who was open for a 3-pointer. But the shot missed the mark, Wiggins grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

He made one of two, giving the Thunder one last chance, but George’s desperation 3-pointer hit off the top of the backboard to end the game.

George had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City. Westbrook had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 113th career triple-double.

Minnesota was 14 of 27 from behind the 3-point line.

The Timberwolves turned the game around in the third quarter, outscoring the Thunder 33-17 after trailing by 10 at halftime and by 12 just more than four minutes into the second half.

But Minnesota outscored the Thunder 24-6 over the final 7:18 of the third to take control.

Oklahoma City was just 7 of 18 from the floor with six turnovers in the quarter.

The Timberwolves were without their top two point guards, as Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose missed the game with ankle injuries. — Reuters