PAS Youth chief warns Muslims not to celebrate Christmas

Muhammad Khalil reportedly made his comments during a lecture in Kuala Terengganu last night. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — Pas Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi yesterday warned Muslims not to celebrate Christmas as it is against the teachings of Islam.

Sinar Harian reported Muhammad Khalil as reminding Muslims not to be part of the celebrations tomorrow because it was an acknowledgement of the Christian religion.

“Christmas has an element of syirik (idoltary) which is against Islam’s teaching. They claim that God had a child, which is against our beliefs as Muslims.

“They celebrate Christmas with such elements and claim that Prophet Isa (Jesus) is the son of God,” he reportedly said during a lecture in Kuala Terrengganu last night.

Khalil is Batu Burok state assemblyman and son of PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

