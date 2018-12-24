Love, cherish and respect each other, Dr Wan Azizah says in Xmas message

The deputy prime minister said Malaysians should continue to uphold the peaceful co-existence and bond of friendship between the people of all races and religions in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Malaysians should continue to cherish the respect, understanding and love that exist among them, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said they should also continue to uphold the peaceful co-existence and bond of friendship between the people of all races and religions in the country.

“This is not something that can easily be torn apart. United we stand, divided we fall. Instead of focusing on the negative, let us all look at all the positive that far outweigh the former.

“In Islam, it is compulsory for us to be tolerant towards one another. Surah al-Mumtahanah verses 8 to 9 encourages Muslims to be just and kind to non-Muslims who are not the enemies of Muslims.

“We, in Malaysia, have a lot to be grateful for,” said Dr Wan Azizah in her Christmas message which was released by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office today.

The deputy prime minister also called upon all Malaysians to care for the poor, sick, marginalised and those in need of shelter.

“Consider this my personal Christmas card to every single one of you celebrating Christmas this year. May you have a wonderful and joyous celebration. Happy holidays,’ she said. — Bernama