Sarawak CM ‘gifts’ non-Muslim houses of worship RM50m for Christmas

KUCHING, Dec 24 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in his Christmas message today said the state government remains committed to foster religious unity and understanding among people of different religions and races.

He said the commitment is not merely in words but also in deeds, as more funds have been allocated to other religions through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to assist them in building or carrying out repairs to their houses of worship.

Abang Johari said the state government has allocated RM20 million this year and RM30 million next year to Unifor.

“The state government will continue to provide the funds so that everyone can benefit from it in the future,” he said in his Christmas message.

Abang Johari said festive celebrations started a few weeks ago when Christmas parades were held in various towns and cities in Sarawak.

“The beauty of it for us in Sarawak is that people of other religions also share in the joy and festivities as this has been our practice all the while,” he said, adding that Sarawakians are like brothers and sisters who have much respect for one another’s culture and religion.

Abang Johari said in some parts of Sarawak, there are Christian and Muslim families that stay together under the same roof without any issue.

“There are also Muslim and Christian places of worship that happen to be neighbours, and even share car parks on Fridays and Sundays, staying true to the spirit of brotherhood and camaraderie among us Sarawakians.

“We are able to stay together and religions do not create walls between us because we believe that based on the belief that your religion is your religion and my religion is my religion,” he said.

The chief minister expressed hope that in the spirit of Christmas that Christians will continue to pray that the people of Sarawak will have the strength and courage to be people who are free to decide their own destiny and not to be too dependent on the assistance of others.

“Being a part of Malaysia does not mean we cannot chart own future according to the hopes and aspiration of all Sarawakians,” he said, adding that there are countries, like Canada, where autonomous areas prosper within the context of a larger nation.