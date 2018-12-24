PPBM will be new party of choice for Malays, Bumiputera, says information chief

PPBM information chief, Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, speaks to Bernama in Putrajaya December 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which is scheduled to hold its second general assembly this weekend, is seen capable of becoming a more dominant party to represent the Malay and Bumiputera.

Its information chief, Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, is confident that the party will be the preferred choice, compared with Umno and PAS, in championing the special rights of the Malays and Bumiputera as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“The Malays will look at us as a party that can continue to help them... the Malays see PPBM as an alternative for them. The current political dynamic shows many Malays are now ready to be with PPBM,” he said during an interview with the media.

He said this happened because many regarded Umno as no longer capable of playing the role.

PPBM has become the focus because the party is with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in fighting corruption, as well as emphasising good governance towards making Malaysia a successful country, he added.

Mohd Radzi said the previous government neglected the matter and was linked to various scandals, including those affecting the Malay institution, that it eroded the people’s trust in them.

“PPBM will be a lot better than Umno. It’s not to replace (Umno), we’re going to be a lot better than what they have done,” he added.

The second PPBM general assembly this weekend, which will be attended by 1,550 delegates from 98 party divisions nationwide, will be the first for the party after PH took over the government.

It will be held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre and will be opened by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is PPBM chairman, on December 29.

Mohd Radzi said the issue on “party hopping”, apart from the agenda on Bumiputera development, would be among topics to be debated by delegates.

He said delegates would be free to discuss the matter in view of the current political dynamic which saw many former Umno leaders and members wanting to join PPBM.

On applications by former Umno members to join PPBM, he said, it would be scrutinised by PPBM to safeguard the party’s image and integrity. — Bernama