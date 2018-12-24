Johnson’s big stanza helps Heat pummel Magic

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during their NBA game in Orlando December 24, 2018. — Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

ORLANDO, Dec 24 — Tyler Johnson’s big third quarter propelled the Miami Heat to a 115-91 win on the road against the Orlando Magic last night.

Johnson led the Heat with 25 points, and Justise Winslow had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Heat made 16-of-31 3-pointers and forced the Magic into 19 turnovers. Miami has won five straight and is 9-3 in its last 12 games.

Evan Fournier had 17 points, and Aaron Gordon added 14 for the Magic, who have lost three straight and six of their last eight.

Orlando failed to top 100 points for the seventh consecutive game, and Miami held its opponent below 100 points for the fifth consecutive game.

Johnson made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the third quarter for the Heat, who led by as much as 26 in the period.

Orlando fell behind early and twice made runs attempting to crawl back into the game. Miami responded each time with a run of its own.

The Magic outscored the Heat 22-4 over a seven-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters. That cut the deficit to eight, but Miami regained control of the game with a 14-2 run.

The Heat built a double-digit lead early in the first quarter. They led by as much as 19 in the second and took a 53-44 lead at halftime.

Orlando made its first attempt at a comeback in the second quarter when Jonathan Isaac finished off a 16-2 run with a putback dunk and two free throws to cut the lead to five.

The Heat went nearly five minutes without a field goal. Josh Richardson ended the drought with a 3-pointer, and Miami padded the lead to nine by the end of the half. The Heat made eight 3-pointers, and the Magic turned the ball over 12 times in the first half. — Reuters