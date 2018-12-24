Baby left in box at surau in Taman Keramat

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A baby boy, believed to be a newborn, was found in a surau in Taman Keramat here last night.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Hamzah Alias, in a statement today, said the baby, which was placed in a box together with disposable diapers and baby formula, was found at 8.50pm yesterday.

The baby was examined by a hospital medical team and confirmed to be healthy, he said.

He said the baby was sent to Ampang Hospital for further treatment.

He urged those with information on the baby to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama