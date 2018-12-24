Trump advisers have discussed arranging meeting with Fed's Powell, reports WSJ

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington September 26, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 24 — The advisers of President Donald Trump have discussed in recent days arranging a meeting between him and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing a source.

Trump has recently been critical of the Fed for raising borrowing costs this year, especially as US stocks have tumbled and yields on US government debt have begun to signal a possible recession ahead.

Trump has frequently attacked Powell, who was sworn in as Fed chairman last February.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Powell. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later said Trump told him he had “never suggested firing” the Fed chairman.

The White House and the Federal Reserve did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. — Reuters