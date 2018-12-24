Wellness trends 2019: How you'll be looking after your health next year

The use of marijuana-based products looks set to increase in 2019. — eskymaks/Istock.com pic via AFP

LONDON, Dec 24 — A new year is often the time when many of us aim to set new healthy resolutions. As looking after our wellbeing is becoming an increasingly holistic experience, including not only diet and fitness but also mental health, use of natural and eco-friendly products, and time for rest and relaxation, here we round up the variety of wellness trends that look set to be big in 2019.

Making the switch from plastic to eco-friendly options

As we become more aware of the dangers of plastic for the environment, going plastic-free will be one of the main trends of 2019. And it could also benefit our health as well as that of the planet, with many studies published in the past year linking exposure to phthalates, which are found in plastic packaging and containers, with fertility problems, pregnancy complications and other health issues due to their hormone-disrupting properties.

Some of us have already started to switch from plastic bottles to reusable options, with companies such as Whole Foods announcing that next year a main focus will be to reduce their plastic packaging in store in preference of more eco-friendly options.

The UK is also planning to ban plastic straws, cotton buds, and single-use plastic across the country from as early as 2019.

Growing interest in marijuana-based products

With marijuana laws relaxing in states across the USA, the UK legalising medical marijuana, and of course Canada legalising recreational marijuana, more and more people are turning to cannabis and hemp-derived products, which is the name given to the cannabis plant, to boost their health.

Those with conditions such as multiple sclerosis and epilepsy are trying products such as cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil for short, a chemical in marijuana that does not have the intoxicating effects of THC, the active ingredient which causes the "high."

It can be massaged into skin to benefit from its pain-relieving properties or for certain conditions taken orally. For those who don't want to smoke, the marijuana herb can also be brewed in water to make a tea.

Many beauty products are also adding hemp to their ingredients as it is known for its anti-inflammatory and deeply moisturising properties.

Increasing consumption of more sustainable alternatives to meat

Plant-based eating has been one of the biggest diet trends for the last couple of years, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

While many continue to give up meat due to animal cruelty, this year has also seen many studies showing that plant-based diets can not only boost our health but possibly even help the worrying problem of climate change, driving the trend even further.

Next year it looks more likely that not only will we avoid meat as we know it in favour of more plant-based alternatives, but we also might be ready to try other alternative sources such as lab-grown faux meat.

The Impossible Burger is made entirely from plant-based ingredients and designed to cook, smell, and taste like real beef, and is now available in restaurants throughout the US, while another brand's meatless patties, Beyond Burger arrived recently in UK Tesco supermarkets.

Meanwhile creepy crawlies may also work their way into our daily diets, with UK supermarket Sainsbury's becoming the country's first to start selling edible insects, which are being touted as a more sustainable and protein-packed meat. — AFP-Relaxnews