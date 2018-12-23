France's Macron says deeply regrets Trump decision on troops in Syria

Macron expressed regret at the US decision to withdraw troops from Syria. — Reuters pic

N'DJAMENA, Dec 23 — French President Emmanuel Macron said today he deeply regretted US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

In an abrupt policy shift, Trump announced on Wednesday that Washington would withdraw the roughly 2,000 US troops in Syria, upending a pillar of American policy in the Middle East and alarming US allies.

"I very deeply regret the decision made on Syria," Macron said during a news conference in Chad.

"To be allies is to fight shoulder to shoulder. It's the most important thing for a head of state and head of the military," he said. "An ally should be dependable."

Macron stressed the importance of the work of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has captured large parts of northern and eastern Syria from Islamic State.

"I call on everyone ... not to forget what we owe them," he said.

US officials justified the decision by saying Islamic State had been defeated. — Reuters