Look at what can be offered to Peng Soon-Liu Ying, says Norza

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying's resignation has been the talk of the local badminton scene. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is prepared to cooperate with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) in assisting the country’s first mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying although they are no longer under the patronage of BAM.

BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said even though BAM was now focussing on churning out more quality young players and the surprising move made by Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the association would not ignore the pair.

He said BAM appreciated the contribution of the pair who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and would see what could be offered to the doubles pair.

“They (Peng Soon-Liu Ying) should realise what they should go through as independent players...you cannot have both worlds. It’s not that we leave them out but they had left us. So, they had chosen the way out and we gave our blessings.

“But we continue to appreciate their contribution and at the moment we will look carefully at what the BAM or the KBS can offer them,” he said when met at the Air Asia-BAM National Youth Badminton League competition at Stadium Juara, here today.

The pair, placed sixth in the world ranking, had shocked the national badminton arena after deciding to leave the BAM by sending a resignation letter relinquishing their position as national players on Nov 29.

Subsequently, Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman gave his assurance in ensuring that the pair qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and could subsequently contribute a medal to Malaysia. — Bernama