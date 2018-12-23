Policeman dies in superbike-car collision in Tuaran

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 23 — A policeman was killed when his high-powered motorcycle collided with a car near the Futsal Arena, Jalan Sulaman, Tuaran, this evening.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre officer Faizal Wahid said Sergeant Mohd Norzanyzan Mohd Din, 39, stationed at the Kota Belud District Police Headquarters, died at the Tuaran Hospital.

‘’He received early treatment at the location before he was rushed to the Tuaran Hospital where he died. A post-mortem will be conducted on his body,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the driver of the car and passengers were unhurt.

JBPM had received a call on the mishap at 2.42 pm and rushed a team of firemen from Tuaran to the location, he added. — Bernama