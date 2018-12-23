Liberals will remember ‘hypocrite’ Syed Saddiq, says Siti Kasim

Lawyer Siti Kasim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is trying to champion “Malay racists” by parroting their demands for P. Waytha Moorthy’s resignation as minister, activist Siti Kasim said today.

Siti pointed out that the youth and sports minister from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) never justified why the minister from the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of national unity had to quit.

“Mark my word. We, liberal Malaysians will remember this hypocrite and his betrayal. Let him be the champion of the racists. We shall see him come the next election,” Siti posted on Facebook.

“He better hope he has a Malay majority constituency which neither PAS or Umno is not contesting and he better have the support of his racist-constituency then. Because I will be there.”

Siti was responding to Syed Saddiq, who had told her that the controversy surrounding Waytha Moorthy, whom Malay-Muslim groups have blamed for the death of a firefighter from riots at a Hindu temple in Subang Jaya, was “not a Malay issue nor an Indian issue”, but a “Malaysian issue”.

“Madam so quickly calls other people racists, but the reality is Madam is the one who sows racial politics. Stop racialising everything,” the 26-year-old tweeted.

With all due respect, this is not a Malay issue nor an indian issue,it’s a MALAYSIAN ISSUE!



I’ll continue to speak my mind & allow others to do so.



Cepat sahaja puan menyalahkan orang lain rasis,tetapi realitinya puan yang menyemai politik perkauman. Stop racialising everything https://t.co/DFU0hb4IzD — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) 23 December 2018

PPBM Youth, whose chief is Syed Saddiq, submitted a memorandum to the prime minister last week that sought Waytha Moorthy’s sacking from Cabinet, reportedly claiming that the minister had failed to contain racial tensions following riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple last month.