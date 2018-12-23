SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a boon for Elon Musk's company that has tried to gain a foothold in the military space field. — Reuters pic

MIAMI, Dec 23 — A SpaceX rocket carrying a US military navigation satellite blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral today, marking the space transportation company's first national security space mission for the United States.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying a roughly US$500 million (RM2 billion) GPS satellite built by Lockheed Martin Corp lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 8:51 a.m. local time (1351 GMT).

The successful launch is a significant victory for Elon Musk's privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co. — Reuters