PKR opens operation rooms in Tanah Rata, Jelai

Fuziah Salleh said the two operation rooms were in Tanah Rata. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

TEMERLOH, Dec 23 — The Pahang Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has opened two operation rooms in Cameron Highlands to help in the campaign of the DAP’s candidate representing Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the by-election for the parliamentary seat.

State Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Fuziah Salleh said the two operation rooms were in Tanah Rata, which was headed by the Cameron Highlands division chief, Tan Wei Wun, and in Jelai, headed by the Lipis division chief, Rizal Jamin.

‘’The resolution of the Pahang PKR is to give solid support to the DAP candidate and we will not demand the parliamentary seat. The selections of the two places to open the operation rooms were also made based on our strength as there are many Orang Asli voters there.

‘’We have also started our activities early and based on our experience in Port Dickson, there was an increase in the setting up of our branches there after the by-election which we hope will also happen in Cameron Highlands,’’ she said.

Fuziah said this to reporters after chairing her first MPN meeting here today which was also attended by 10 of the 14 division leaders while the rest were absent as they had to attend to unavoidable businesses.

She also personally regarded the Cameron Highlands by-elections as the platform for her first test but was confident that Pahang PKR could contribute to victory for PH on the basis of the co-operations from all division heads and party members.

The Cameron Highlands by-election would be held after the General Election Court decided that the victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh at the 14th General Election (GE14) was null and void due to the presence of the elements of corruption to get votes.

The Election Commission (EC) fixed Jan 12 for nomination and polling on Jan 26.

In another development, Fuziah, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said there was no such thing as honeymoon for the Pahang PKR after GE14 because they had to draw up activities and strategies to conquer the state in the next general election.

She said that activities would start on January 2019 and among the priorities was to increase membership in Pahang which, to date, stood at 25,000 people.

‘’We will evaluate every three months from the aspect of membership increase, branch increase and new voters increase so that we can formulate an effective strategy and to determine the potential of the State Assembly seats to be contested.

‘’An effective working strategy will enable us to be more successful..such as in Kuantan, there was a drastic increase in the branches, which now number 25, whilst it was only half prior to this.

‘’Increasing the number of branches will enable us to conquer more state seats at the coming general election because after GE14 was audited we found that there were several state seats which we lost narrowly,’’ she said.

At GE14, Pahang PKR contested in 14 of the 42 state seats and won in Semambu and Teruntum.

Meanwhile, Rizal, representing 12 division heads in Pahang, expressed full support for Fuziah to head the state and stated appreciation for Datuk Seri Fauzi Abdul Rahman for his leadership prior to this.

He said two other division heads, namely, Bera, Zakaria Abdul Hamid, and Bentong, Dasimah Zainuddin, could not express their support for Fuziah currently as they were abroad. — Bernama