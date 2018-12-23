Man dies on mangosteen tree in Trong

BERUAS, Dec 23 — A man was believed to have fainted before he died on a mangosteen tree at Jalan Besar Kampung Jawa, in Trong here this morning.

Pantai Remis Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Amir Hamid said police notified the station of the incident at 11.47am.

“On arrival at the scene, a medical team climbed the tree to examine the 59-year-old victim but they found him dead.

“The firemen then used ropes to bring down the victim before handing over the body to the police for further action,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Amir said it was learned that the victim had been picking mangosteens from 8.00am with a friend but was later left alone when his friend went over to a nearby durian farm.

“When his friend returned he was shocked to see the victim lifeless on the tree and immediately called the police for assistance,” he said adding that the three-metre high mangosteen tree was beside the friend’s house. — Bernama