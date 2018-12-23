National smoking ban not enforceable in Sarawak, says minister

Borneo Post reported Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian (right) as saying that Sarawak had its own Local Government Ordinance, citing the state’s autonomy. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The federal ban on smoking in eateries set to take effect from January 1 does not apply to Sarawak unless the state government adopts it, a state minister said today.

Borneo Post reported Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian as saying that Sarawak had its own Local Government Ordinance, citing the state’s autonomy.

“Until we adopt (the smoking ban), it is not applicable (in Sarawak). We have our own Local Government Ordinance,” he was quoted saying.

The federal Ministry of Health will enforce from January 1 next year a ban on smoking at all eateries, including open-air establishments.

Smokers at prohibited areas will face a fine of up to RM10,000 or two years’ jail, while eateries that allow customers to light up face fines of up to RM2,500.

The Health Ministry said, however, that the first six months of 2019 would serve as a “grace period”, when offenders would be educated rather than punished immediately.