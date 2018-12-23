PAS MP offers ‘unity government’ amid Pakatan squabbles

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the idea of a new political bloc comprising PAS was timely in light of the growing disquiet within Pakatan Harapan, which has come under fire because its leaders continue to bicker openly. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A PAS lawmaker reiterated today his party’s offer to form a so-called unity government with any party willing to cooperate in what it described as a viable political platform that could offer stability.

Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the idea of a new political bloc comprising PAS was timely in light of the growing disquiet within Pakatan Harapan, which has come under fire because its leaders continue to bicker openly.

He added that the political crisis dogging the ruling coalition have affected the economy and prevented effective governance.

“Political instability begets economic instability,” he said in a statement.

“Maybe it’s time to look at an alternative political platform to solve the instability, one of a unity government proposed by the PAS president in 2008.

“PAS is ready to help!”

The Islamists secretly negotiated with Umno just after the 12th general election results were announced in 2008 to form a “unity government” in a bid to safeguard Malay-Muslim political dominance, after the opposition at the time made significant electoral gains.

Umno is no longer in power and had its federal seat tally greatly reduced after over a dozen of its MPs quit the party; Umno now has 37 parliament seats, down from 54 won in the 14th general election.

PAS won 19 federal seats in the May 9 polls.

So it is uncertain as to who Khairuddin was referring to when he suggested the unity government today, but it could be an offer to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which he said PAS had no qualms co-operating with in the name of Muslim interest and unity.

“Ties with Umno as opposition must be strengthened,” he said.

“But ties with the administration led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must also be strengthened on the basis of political maturity as well as for the interest of Malay Muslim unity.”