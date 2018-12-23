Gobind calls on Malaysians to preserve racial, religious harmony

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today called on all Malaysians to preserve the country’s racial and religious harmony. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo today called on all Malaysians to preserve the country’s racial and religious harmony.

Through his latest posting on Facebook, Gobind said the racial and religious harmony in the country had always served as the source of strength for the nation’s progress.

“Let’s preserve the harmonious relationship between races and religions, and to seek the common grounds between communities.

“Hopefully, the understanding that we have been cultivating thus far will continue to serve as our source of strength to contribute to the nation’s growth,” he said.

Gobind also extended his Christmas Day greetings to all Christians in the country.

“A very happy Christmas to all Christians in Malaysia, have a great holiday and stay safe on the road,” he said.

Christmas is celebrated by Christians around the world on December 25. — Bernama