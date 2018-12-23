Customs requires sophisticated scanning device to combat smuggling activities, says Guan Eng

Incoming Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng speaks to the media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 14, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Dec 23 — The government intends to provide the Customs Department with several sophisticated scanning equipment , worth RM700 million, to curb smuggling activities, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said there was a need to equip the Customs Department with sophisticated equipment in view of the billions of ringgit in revenue which the government lost due to smuggling activities.

He said the equipment would include 55 cargo scanners, worth RM12 million, which would be installed at all ports in the country.

“There will also be eight baggage scanners and six body scanners which will be installed at all airports in the country by end of next year,” he told reporters after opening the Customs Multipurpose Hall at the Customs Quarters here today.

Lim said the government would not buy all the equipment, as some could be obtained by leasing them.

“If we buy, it will be done through open tender because the estimated cost for all the equipment is RM700 million,” he added.

Lim, who is Bagan Member of Parliament, said the government was losing nearly RM5 billion a year due to cigarette smuggling and because of that, enforcement against cigarette smuggling was being intensified.

“My advice to traders is to not get involve with cigarette smuggling activities or sell smuggled cigarettes,” he added. — Bernama