Umno defectors a virus that will infect PPBM, veep says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Umno vice president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin today labelled the party’s defectors who joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) as viruses that would eventually cause the fledgling Malay party’s downfall.

Khaled said Umno viewed the mass defection positively since the party had cleansed itself of disloyal and opportunistic leaders who only used the former ruling party to enrich themselves.

“Trust me, their departure will not make us lose sleep. In fact it would certainly make you stay awake at night,” Khaled said in a statement.

“Because they are all this while the very virus that had infected and damaged us. And viruses, no matter where they go, will cause sickness and collapse.

“I do not wish to pray for it, but I am confident that just as how the virus had turned cancerous for Umno, so shall it become the blood and flesh of PPBM,” he added.

Over 20 Umno MPs have quit the party, with most either joining PPBM or declaring political fealty to the Pakatan Harapan administration.

PPBM, a party set up by former Umno president and two-time Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, is a PH component member.

Khaled’s invective echoed the criticism levelled against PPBM by PH allies, who felt the Mahathir-led outfit had betrayed its supporters by accepting politicians with questionable credentials.

The former Johor chief minister predicted, like some of his PH counterparts, that the “virus” will infect PPBM down to the core.

“I’m confident that it’s just a matter of time before PPBM becomes just another Umno,” he said.

“You can call it Bersatu, but in reality it’s just Umno 2.0 or 3.0.”

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently said the party took note of the protest against its decision to accept Umno defectors, but gave assurance that only “clean” leaders will be taken in.

Muhyiddin, who is also a federal minister and a former Umno deputy president, said PPBM will not protect members found guilty of corruption, amid claims that many Umno politicians had defected to PH to avoid punishment.

Khaled predicted that this would result in widespread corruption within PPBM, similar to Umno.

“They will bring with them the culture of money and patronage, and they will find every space or opportunity not to fight, but to profit,” he said.

“And this faction will soon take over the party once regrouped.”