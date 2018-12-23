Mat Sabu: Don’t instigate hostility between races, religions

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu reminded Malaysians not to instigate hostility to one another, especially in matters relating to religion and race to the extent of jeopardising the country’s peace and security. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu today reminded Malaysians not to instigate hostility to one another, especially in matters relating to religion and race to the extent of jeopardising the country’s peace and security.

He said it was easy to instigate hostility, but it would take a long time to heal the wounds.

“The country has been enjoying peace and harmony for years, particularly after the communist party gave up its armed struggle. Hence, don’t instigate animosity.

“Find the solution, have talks, dialogues, but not to the extent of physical aggression,” he said in his speech before presenting the certificates to the graduates at the 52nd Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) convocation ceremony here today.

Mohamad said hostility among people would not only undermine unity, but would also cripple the economy, as was the case in the conflict-affected countries.

“Nobody want to invest in conflict-ridden countries, and to restore the economy, such country needs to restore its security first,” he said.

Mohamad also pointed out that the hostility would eventually involve others who had nothing to do with the fight at the first place such as the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and other security forces to restore the peace.

Hence, he said, the services of MAF personnel including the veterans should be appreciated and he would devote himself to the cause (of safeguarding their wellbeing).

He also said that more need to be done to improve the wellbeing of the MAF veterans as current efforts were inadequate.

“It is not the soldiers’ intention for their services to be compensated in monetary terms but we should at least remember and appreciate their struggles,” he added. — Bernama