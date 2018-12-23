PM seeks private sector’s help with MAF veterans’ re-employment

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu poses for photos after the 52nd Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) convocation ceremony in Kuala Lumpur December 23, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called for the private sector’s involvement towards the wellbeing of the veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), especially in job placement to qualified individuals.

He said such a move would not hurt the private sector as the new generation of MAF veterans had vast experience and expertise in various fields, from the food manufacturing sector to aerospace.

“Army veterans, aged between 34 and 42, will have ample time to contribute their expertise and experience to the employers,” he said in his speech for the 52nd Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (Perhebat) convocation ceremony here, today.

The text of Dr Mahathir’s speech was read out by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu. who later presented the certificates to a group of graduates involved in the first session of the convocation ceremony.

Dr Mahathir, referring to the Mid-Term Review of the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020), said the private sector was expected to continue leading the country’s economic growth, with investments expected to grow by 5.7 per cent per annum.

“This is the best platform for the private sector to help the government, but more importantly as a sign of appreciation towards the veterans’ services in the armed forces.

“Let us build a high-income nation together, as well as to restore Malaysia’s status as an Asian Tiger,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said job placement of the MAF veterans and their children would help reduce the country’s dependence on foreign workers.

“I am confident the new generation veterans can become part of the skilled workforce in various fields such as automotive and thus contributing to the fourth industrial revolution (IR 4.0),” he said.

He also believed that the majority of the people were aware of the country’s current economic situation and the government’s limited ability to offer employment.

“I think Perhebat, in collaboration with private companies and government-linked companies, can address this matter.

“It is also hoped the private sector will be sensitive to and proactive in helping the government in programmes carried out to ensure the wellbeing of MAF veterans,” he said.

The government also hoped that the private sector, especially the multinational companies, would be willing to offer special training programmes to MAF personnel who were about to retire as well as the veterans, he said. — Bernama